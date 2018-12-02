Don’t leave maid at recruitment office: Interior Ministry

KUWAIT: Sponsors are advised to refer to the Interior Ministry’s domestic help department to settle any dispute over their contracts with domestic helpers, and avoid leaving the helper at the recruitment office. This came in a statement the department released yesterday and in which it noted that it carried out several inspections of domestic help offices, resulting in the arrest of several violators, while some offices were cited for harboring runaway domestic helpers. The department said it will continue its campaigns to check unlicensed offices.

King Fahd Road fire

Mishref firemen put out a fire in a vehicle on King Fahd Road. No injuries were reported in the incident. Meanwhile, an investigation was opened to reveal the cause of the fire.

GIC ISO certificate

Director General of Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) Lt General Khalid Rakan Al-Mikrad received the GIC ISO certificate, in presence of several officials from the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET). Mikrad lauded the efforts of the planning and training team and their determination to get the quality certificate. He congratulated all those who worked on getting the ISO certificate from an international organization. He said the certificate provides confidence to any establishment that receives it. “We will keep on working so that the rest of sectors get the same accreditation,” he said.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun