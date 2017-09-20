Donations open for earthquake victims in Mexico

KUWAIT: The Embassy of Mexico announced yesterday the opening of donations through the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) to help the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Mexico on September 19th 2017. The Society will receive donations in cash and in-kind through its website: https://donation.krcs.org.kw. The embassy would further like to extend its thanks and gratitude to all those who contributed to the alleviation of the suffering of the families of the victims and those affected, and in particular to the Kuwait Red Crescent Society and the State of Kuwait (Leadership, Government and People) for their sympathy towards our country.