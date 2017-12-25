Domestic helpers’ trade network busted

KUWAIT: Detectives raided a luxury apartment and arrested several expat women who worked for a network that traded in domestic helpers. The owner swindled citizens and expats by sending helpers to work for a few days, who then escaped and returned to the apartment. A citizen complained to the domestic help department at the interior ministry’s residency directorate against the office, saying that a helper worked for him for 48 hours, then escaped. A source said that an undercover agent called the office and hired three helpers, who were later arrested and led police to the apartment, where several other women were found.

Theft

An Egyptian man told Riqqa police that two employees, an Egyptian and a Filipino, stole from the till of a coffee shop they work in, and it was discovered they were making deposits into their personal accounts.

No injuries

Firemen put out a blaze in a pharmacy in Mubarakiya. Capital and Hilali centers responded and dealt with the fire. No injuries were reported. The blaze was caused by faulty wiring, according to investigations.

Search for ingrate son

A bedoon woman told Sabahiya police that her son, a citizen, beat her and her daughters, then escaped. The woman gave police medical reports as she lodged a complaint. The suspect is being sought by authorities. — Translated from the Arabic press