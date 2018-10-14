Domestic helpers’ department moved to manpower authority

KUWAIT: Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Sabeeh said that transferring the domestic helpers’ department from the interior ministry to the manpower authority will improve combating abuses against maids. In a response to a parliamentary question, the minister said the decision allows placing all forms of workers under the authority, which has sufficient means to defend them. She said the authority has inspectors who have the right to inspect maid recruitment offices and other violations.

By B Izzak