Domestic help department to investigate absconding claims

KUWAIT: The Relations and Security Information General Department at the Interior Ministry said the ministry is keen on implementing all international treaties related to human rights and preserving human dignity and rights of domestic helpers. The department said the domestic help department of the Residency Affairs General Department stopped accepting claims of absconding domestic helpers submitted by sponsors through service centers until after going to the domestic help department to investigate the helper’s claims. The domestic help department will enter the helper’s data, then place a security restriction with a message that no information can be accepted and that the case must be referred to domestic help department.

Crackdown

Meanwhile, Residency affairs detectives carried out a security campaign in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh that resulted in the arrest of 13 illegal laborers for violating residency law, who were caught working for persons other than their sponsors. In the meantime, the domestic help department arrested eight African and Asian expats for running a bogus domestic help office by urging helpers to abscond from their sponsors, so who were then “sold” to other persons illegally. All were sent to concerned authorities.

No burdens

Kuwait Municipality Director General Ahmad Al-Manfouhi said any increase in fees for services by the Municipality or the utilization of its facilities should not burden citizens financially, adding that a proposal is still under study. Manfouhi, during a meeting of the higher committee for planning, urged a quick completion of rules organizing the new municipality law 33/2016, and asked that construction rules be eased and all notes and comments be considered to avoid any defects in the current rules. Manfouhi lauded the initiative of engineer Faisal Al-Juhaim regarding the development of Salem Al-Mubarak Street in Salmiya and making it a tourist spot similar to Souq Mubarakiya by pedestrianizing it.

Street ads

Kuwait Municipality’s public relations department said street ads related to its media campaign on celebrating national days have been installed. It said the ad carries a logo that includes the phrase ‘celebration is a behavior’ to deliver a message to citizens and expats not to encroach on others’ rights. Public Relations Director Abdelmohsen Aba Al-Akhail said that there will be 124 ad displays in total – 22 in Farwaniya, 16 in Jahra, 20 in Hawally, 42 in the Capital, nine in Mubarak Al-Kabeer and 15 in Ahmadi governorate.

Breweries busted

Police in Qusoor and Salmiya raided local liquor breweries. In Qusoor, five Asians were arrested and 245 manufacturing drums and four distillation machines were confiscated. Meanwhile in Salmiya, police raided a house where drums and 51 liquor bottles were found.

Hanan Al-Saadoun