Dogs switched from customs, used in fights

KUWAIT: Two dogs illegally imported to Kuwait from Romania are now suffering in poor conditions and are stuck in customs without adequate food or care, local animal rights activists allege. The two pit bulls, a breed banned in Kuwait, were imported on Sept 22. But they were not allowed to pass through customs and were instead kept in their crates in the cargo terminal.

Only they weren’t. Sources close to the matter claim the animals were switched after a week in quarantine and used in local illicit dogfights. To prevent suspicion, two strays were rounded up and placed in the customs’ hold where the two pit bulls had been kept. After the story hit social media and the condition of the two phony dogs was exposed, the original pit bulls were returned to the customs. But the marks and wounds on the imported dogs, including bite marks, indicate recent violent fighting.

Now there are three dogs stuck in the customs – one of the strays (the other died while in customs) and the two pit bulls. The animals are not being fed or cared for.

Several volunteer animal rights groups and activists have tried to rescue the animals or at least gain access to them in order to administer care, food and medicines. Kuwait Times requested a comment from officials at the customs building at Kuwait Airport but they declined to issue a statement.

Activists noted that the dogs are scheduled to be transported to a facility in Hawally where they will be put down.

By Athoob Al-Shuaibi