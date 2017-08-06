Document says Kuwait lacks tax system to help face challenges

KUWAIT: A document issued by the Finance Ministry revealed that Kuwait does not enjoy a modern taxing system that enables it to face challenges and achieve the desired goals in the development plan. It insisted on making tangible changes in the growth rates in the general revenues’ structure and increase non-oil revenues, besides upgrading the systems that link between state departments so they can work to boost integration. Furthermore, the document said that the ministry completed a proposed tender in regards to the development of systems and tax management, adding that the tender is being presented to concerned authorities.

Infrastructure renovation

Assistant Undersecretary for Sanitary Engineering Sector at the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) Abdelmohsen Al-Enezi said that the project of renovating infrastructures in Rigga and Hadiya has been completed. He added that the project began in May 2015 and included improving the sewer and rain water drainage networks, and increasing their capacity to up to 400 cubic meters of triple-treated water. A coordination was established with the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) to use the treated water in Abdaly and natural reserves.

By A Saleh