Doctors protection law needed: Minister

KUWAIT: A committee will be established soon to formulate a draft law protecting doctors and healthcare providers’ from physical and verbal assaults, Health Minister Dr Jamal Al-Harbi said yesterday.

The much needed law will be ready within three months from the start of the commission’s work, Harbi said. The minister called on Kuwait medical bodies to provide their vision for the draft law. Kuwait medical association strongly condemned the recent assault against an Amiri hospital official and called for holding the assailant legally accountable. – KUNA