Doctor insulted over fake sick leave

KUWAIT: A search is on for a citizen who insulted a public servant on duty. Security sources said the suspect got angry when a Kuwaiti female doctor refused to write a fake sick leave because he was not actually sick. The sources said the suspect shouted at and insulted her, and also abused her family before he fled the clinic. The doctor filed a case and on calling the suspect’s phone, it was switched off.

Man assaults wife

A female citizen filed a complaint against her husband for assaulting her over family disputes. Security sources said the woman attached a medical report of her injuries, noting that doctors asked her to take five days of rest before they conduct further medical tests to make sure there is no internal bleeding or fractures. The woman added that her husband also threatened to kill her. A case was filed.

Deliveryman beaten

Escorted by his Kuwaiti sponsor, an Asian deliveryman reported that a Kuwaiti client in Hitteen got angry on finding that the meal he had ordered from a Salmiya restaurant had no pickles, and assaulted him before taking a photo of him and his injuries. The sponsor also provided a medical report on filing a case.

White powder scare

Security forces were alerted on receiving a report suspecting the presence of a white substance that seemed like drugs at a girls’ high school in Farwaniya. Security sources said that on reporting to the scene, detectives found the white powder was flour mixed with sugar that had been apparently brought to school by one of the students as a practical joke.

Brothers assaulted

Two Syrian brothers reported that five Asians assaulted them while working in West Abdullah Al-Mubarak. A case was filed. – Al-Rai and Al-Anbaa