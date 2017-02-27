Doctor deported over medical error

KUWAIT: The misdemeanors court sentenced an expatriate doctor to jail and deportation due to a medical error that happened during an operation that caused complications to a female patient. Lawyer Houraa Habib filed the complaint on behalf of her client, whose condition worsened after the surgical procedure. But the doctor failed to correct the situation, and instead sent her to another medical center, according to the complainant. Habib said that they will also file a case at the civil court for compensation.

Decision overruled

Meanwhile, the administrative court yesterday cancelled a decision by Health Minister Dr Jamal Al-Harbi decision to appoint a new director of the Capital health zone, and compelled him to appoint the more senior Dr Waleed Al-Bosairi instead. In addition, the court fined the health minister to pay the case expenses plus KD 100 in the case filed by lawyer Sultan Al-Tawalah contesting the decision.

Extraordinary sessions

President of the Municipal Council Muhalhal Al-Khalid said procedures taken at the council to hold two extraordinary sessions are correct. Khalid said the sessions were held at the request of members and approved by Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, State Minister of Municipal Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri. Separately, Kuwait Municipality’s Director General Ahmad Al-Manfouhi said the executive apparatus at the municipality pays special attention to the Ministry of Public Works’ developmental projects that aim at creating and improving roads and bridges. He said the municipality formed a special committee to support development projects and minimize difficulties the projects face.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and A Saleh