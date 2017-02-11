Diyar United Co, Openware sponsor student projects

KUWAIT: Diyar United Company, a Kuwait-headquartered Information and Communication Technology (ICT) specialist, along with Openware participated in the sponsorship of Kuwait University’s 31st Engineering Design Exhibition. Alongside the company also sponsored three individual student projects.

Engineering students from the College of Engineering and Petroleum displayed their graduate projects at an exhibition which was organized under the auspices of the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. The exhibition was held in the presence of Kuwait University officials, professors and specialists in the engineering field along with a number of other dignitaries.

Diyar United Company’s sponsorship comes as the company’s efforts to provide financial and moral support to various social programs and community initiatives, particularly those that target youth and students. Diyar United Company actively seeks to empower young local talents, fostering their creativity and encouraging their innovations to enable them to contribute to national development across all sectors.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Khaleel AlFailakawi, Vice President for Major Projects, Diyar United Company said, “Diyar United Company is very proud to support and encourage students ambitions and innovations, they worked very hard on their presentations and their passion and dedication is inspiration for the future of engineering in Kuwait. At Diyar United Company we firmly believe that the youth of our society are the main pillars that provide new and innovative visions that serves the development process and contribute to boost the economy.”

Diyar United Company has always been dedicated to providing comprehensive support to the youth population in Kuwait. By sponsoring the student projects, Diyar United Company reinforced its CSR commitment towards Kuwait’s youth and the education sector, demonstrating its enthusiasm in playing an active role in the community.