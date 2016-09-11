Diwaniya shooter arrested; Fake doctor caught

KUWAIT: Mubarak Al-Kabeer detectives managed to arrest a citizen who shot his friend in the shoulder in a diwaniya in Qusour, the Ministry of Interior’s relation and media security department announced. Security sources added that the shooter confessed, saying he did so to settle old scores. The shooter also led police to the weapon he had hidden in the Kabd desert.

Fake doctor caught

Jahra detectives arrested a fake Asian doctor who had been illegally practicing medicine, said security sources, noting that a large quantity of medicines were found in the suspect’s house. A case was filed and the suspect was referred to relevant authorities.