Diving ships reach Khairan despite dusty weather

KUWAIT: As part of the activities of the 30th Pearl Diving Expedition organized by Kuwait Sea Sports Club, participants already started diving Friday morning at the diving area in Khairan. In this regard, KSSC’s Heritage Committee’s Chairman Ali Al-Qabandi said that all 13 ships that were granted by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and from the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had safely reached the diving area in Khairan, adding that the young sailors sailed their boats skillfully from KSSC’s headquarter in Salmiya to the diving area.

All crews were well-trained and ready for the expedition, he added, noting that actual diving had started Friday morning despite the dusty weather. The expedition, which is organized by KSSC’s Marine Heritage Committee in the period of July 19-26, is held under supervision of KSSC’s heritage committee supervisor Thamer Al-Sayyar and Bahrain’s veteran skipper Abdurrahman Al-Mena’e.

“Diving will be done daily during daytime until Thursday when all ships will sail back to KSSC’s beach for the closing ceremony,” said Qabandi. Notably, KSSC’s media committee plans to organize a cruise for media figures and journalists to the diving area tomorrow, so that they can closely watch the activities. The journey will sail out at 5:30 pm at KSSC headquarters.