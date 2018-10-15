Disrespect will be punished

KUWAIT: Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al- Jarallah affirmed yesterday that the foreign ministry will not hesitate to legally pursue anyone who disrespects Kuwait and its figures. He said that the ministry is looking closely to what is posted on various social media through Kuwait’s official missions abroad. Jarallah said the country will continue to take all legal actions to retaliate against anyone who tries to insult the country, indicating that strict instructions have been given to Kuwaiti missions abroad in this respect.

Such instructions have already been implemented in cases where Kuwait has been targeted, he said, noting that legal action in such cases has been taken. The ministry, he pledged, will pursue such an approach resolutely to deter any person who tries to target the country. — KUNA