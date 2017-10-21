Discover America Week builds upon Amir’s visit to US

It’s my great pleasure to launch the fifth annual Discover America Week here in Kuwait. This week of events symbolizes the close connections between the Kuwaiti and American peoples. We kicked off Discover America Week yesterday with a fun run attended by Kuwaitis, Americans and others; it will continue for the next nine days. During this time, the Embassy will organize events highlighting different aspects of American culture and expertise, including music, film, food, sports, science, technology, automobiles, education, and tourism.

Events include the Middle East premiere of a 3D film celebrating 100 years of the US National Park System and the natural beauty of the US that many Kuwaitis have experienced first-hand; the Kuwait launch of a new American car; the opening of a new US restaurant; a special Discover America menu at a leading restaurant; business seminars highlighting US technology and new areas for partnership; outreach to Kuwaiti youth and their parents on opportunities for higher education in the US, and on how to get the most out of their educational experience in the US for their future careers; and other subjects.

Last month the United States was honored to host His Highness the Amir and his delegation in Washington and a meeting and lunch with President Trump. Joining His Highness were all four deputy prime ministers, other government officials, and top leaders from Kuwait’s business community. The Amir’s visit coincided with an unprecedented three days of activities, including the second US-Kuwait Strategic Dialogue which advanced our strategic partnership in defense, security, investment, education, consular, customs, and border protection issues, and trade. The US Chamber of Commerce hosted a US-Kuwait Economic Forum focused on creating the necessary relationships for enhancing mutual investment and prosperity. These events will produce practical benefits for the people of Kuwait and are a testament to the strength and importance of the strategic partnership between our two countries.

Several cooperation arrangements were signed on the margins of the Amir’s visit and the Strategic Dialogue, including one between the US Department of Commerce’s SelectUSA office and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), to work together to promote each country as an attractive and profitable investment destination.

The United States and Kuwait also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote educational links – with the goal of increasing the already high number of Kuwaitis studying in the United States and boosting the number of exchanges between US and Kuwait academic and research institutions. It was a highly successful week, and our governments are committed to implementing all these arrangements to the benefit of both our peoples.

Discover America Week builds on the momentum created by the Amir’s visit and the Strategic Dialogue. We will have seminars promoting healthcare innovation and highlighting how the US Embassy supports the local business community. The US Department of State will co-host the International Conference on Women Leaders in Science, Technology and Engineering in partnership with the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Science (KFAS) and the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Several US universities will participate in the EduEx university fair, sponsored by the Ministry of Higher Education, to share information about study in the USA. Over a dozen US restaurants and stores will offer special promotions. A US Air Force band will give several performances around Kuwait. These are just a few of the planned activities.

I encourage you to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at USEmbassyQ8 and our hashtag #DiscoverAmericaKWT to review the complete Discover America program and to participate in the events that interest you. These activities are a great opportunity to put a spotlight on the strong US-Kuwaiti friendship, and to explore areas that broaden and deepen our ties. I hope I will have the chance to meet you at the exciting events taking place this week. I encourage you to Discover America or, for many of you who already know our country, Rediscover America!

By Lawrence Silverman

US Ambassador to Kuwait