Disabled woman kidnapped, raped in Ahmadi

KUWAIT: A man abducted a disabled woman from her workplace and raped her. He then dumped her and escaped. The victim went to a police station in Ahmadi governorate and told them a man forced her to leave her workplace, bundled her in his car and took her to an apartment where he raped her. Detectives were able to identify the suspect and his phone number. The man did not answer the phone when he was called, and detectives are looking for him to be arrested and questioned.

Intrusion

Facilities security arrested two people for attempting to enter an off-limit area. One suspect, an Afghan national, was carrying a permit in the name of another compatriot, and entered along with the second suspect, Egyptian. The Ahmadi prosecutor ordered the arrest of the two men. The incident took place at Ahmadi Port.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and agencies