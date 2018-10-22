Disabled Kuwaiti diver breaks world record

KUWAIT: Faisal Al-Mosawi, a Kuwaiti diver with kinetic disability, was honored on Sunday at the 360 mall for setting a new world record in scuba diving. At a celebration hosted by the Public Authority of the Disabled (PAD), he received a Guinness World Records certificate for diving 10 km in five hours and 24 minutes, one hour less than the previous record. PAD Director General Shafiqa Al-Awadhi congratulated him on adding to the achievements made by Kuwaiti disabled athletes.

Mosawi said he had to double his efforts in order to break the previous record set by an able-bodied athlete. “I trained for three months in the pools of the Scientific Club and one month in the open sea. I used 26 small air cylinders during my record-breaking dive,” he said during the ceremony.

This has been Faisal’s dream since about 13 years, when he became disabled after a car accident. “I achieved the fastest dive for 10 km. I broke the previous record although I have a disability. Today I believe that the disabled can challenge people without disabilities. The care of HH the Amir for the disabled is encouraging us and we all can have achievements; we all can succeed,” he added.

Adjudicator from the Guinness World Records Ahmad Al-Jaber noted that Mosawi’s record is a historic achievement. “We all feel proud of this achievement of breaking the previous record of a normal diver by almost an hour. I consider Faisal as superhuman,” he told Kuwait Times.

Sheikha Sheikha Al-Abdullah Al-Khalifa Al-Sabah, President of the Kuwait Club for the Disabled, said the event was very important as a Kuwaiti disabled person achieved an international record. “We all know that the Guinness World Records includes rare achievements. Al-Mosawi is a real hero who achieved an international record although being disabled, which is rare. This award by Guinness is for all people of Kuwait. The Kuwaiti government is always taking care of its citizens in general and the disabled in particular,” she emphasized. A documentary about his preparation and training for the dive including achieving the record was shown.

By Nawara Fattahova