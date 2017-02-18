Disabled children of Kuwaiti mothers to be treated as Kuwaitis

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for the Disabled will start activating article 3 of law number 8/2010 pertaining with treating disabled children of Kuwaiti mothers as Kuwaitis for life, especially in terms of employment as per a Cabinet decision prioritizing the children of Kuwaiti women in recruitment, well-informed sources said. The sources also noted that the supreme disability council had initially approved a proposal to include disabled citizens older than 21 who receive social security allowances to the beneficiaries of ‘Afya’ health insurance.

MPW budget

Minister of public works Abdul Rahman Al-Mutawa is scheduled to meet today with the Ministry of Public Works’ (MPW) planning committee members to discuss the ministry’s budget and priorities.

Residential projects

The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is currently following up the execution of 28 residential projects with a total cost of over KD 645 million, including infrastructure and public facilities. According to the authority’s reports, 7,798 units are being built in West Abdullah Al-Mubarak, Wafra and Abu Halifa, in addition to 369 units in Northwest Sulaibikhat and 319 in Sabah Al-Ahmad City.

Overdue revenues

Chairman of the parliament’s budgets and final statements committee Adnan Abdulsamad said the committee discussed the justice ministry’s budget for the fiscal year 2015-2016. Abdulsamad explained that the committee found that the ministry’s internal auditors are not enough in number and that the department is not directly subjected to the minister. The committee noted that the State Audit Bureau noticed sluggishness in collecting overdue revenues of KD 42 million. The committee also recommended studying various contracts before signing them to avoid extra financial burdens such as those resulting from losing cases, as around KD 4 million has been lost in this manner.

