Disabled care privileges limited until retirement

KUWAIT: Finance Minister Nayef Al-Hajraf stressed that the privileges given to people assigned to care for relatives with special needs are limited until retirement. Hajraf also noted that according to articles 2 and 3 of law number 8/2010, the privileges, including health, educational and employment care, are only for Kuwaiti citizens and the children of Kuwaiti women.

Constructional faults

The Ministry of Education’s educational construction sector listed issues of South Surra schools on top of its priorities, said Yousef Al-Najjar, undersecretary for educational facilities, noting that four of the area’s schools have minor constructional faults concerning insulation. Najjar added that the four schools’ maintenance contract has expired and that a special meeting was held with Ministry of Public Works (MPW) engineers to contact the contractor and resolve the problem.

New police stations

Well informed security sources said that the Ministry of Interior will soon open three new police stations in Ahmadi, one in Mangaf and two in Sabah Al-Ahmad City.

By A Saleh