Dinar exchange rate against dollar stable

KUWAIT: The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Kuwaiti dinar was stable at KD 0.301, and the euro at KD 0.338 yesterday, compared to Wednesday’s rates. The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in its daily bulletin that the pound sterling dropped to KD 0.402, as the Swiss franc stayed at KD 0.310, and the Japanese yen was unchanged at KD 0.002.

Meanwhile, the Sterling recorded its lowest rate against the US dollar and the euro in the UK on Wednesday. The currency was affected by reports on weak performance in the industrial sector in July, in the wake of the Brexit vote. According to the UK’s Office for National Statistics, the performance of the industrial sector dropped by 0.9 percent on monthly basis, while economic experts had expected a further drop of 0.4 percent.