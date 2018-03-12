Dhaman begins work on second expat hospital

KUWAIT: Health Assurance Hospitals Company (Dhaman) celebrated the start of construction of the company’s second hospital in Jahra governorate during a groundbreaking ceremony held under the patronage of Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah. In 2017, Dhaman broke ground on its first hospital in Ahmadi governorate, and is expecting to complete both hospitals in 2020.

In support of the country’s Vision 2035 to provide world-class healthcare services to a large segment of the population, Dhaman is creating a network of three hospitals offering secondary care geographically spread across Kuwait, the first of which is in Ahmadi and second in Amghara in Jahra.

The Dhaman Hospital in Jahra will be a five-storey hospital with a built-up area of 87,536 sq m, offering secondary healthcare services including a capacity of 300 beds, 13 intensive care units and 11 operating rooms, in addition to trauma and rehab centers, diagnostic centers, delivery rooms and accident and emergency services.

“During this ceremony, I would like to emphasize the ministry of health’s full support towards the development of the healthcare system under the public-private partnership agreement to provide comprehensive healthcare coverage through three hospitals and primary healthcare centers covering all areas across Kuwait. The ministry is keen about cooperating and coordinating with the company to provide outstanding healthcare,” Sheikh Basel said.

“Dhaman’s projects will also positively affect and ease the pressure at health ministry facilities and reduce the congestion experienced by citizens and residents receiving healthcare. The Dhaman Hospital in Jahra will serve a wide range of expatriates and is equipped with various medical specialities. The latest technologies and specifications have been taken into consideration as part of the overall development of the healthcare sector,” he added.

Dr Ahmad Mohammed Al-Saleh, Dhaman CEO and Board Member said: “Dhaman is steadily working towards executing its projects and achieving its vision as part of the country’s development plan. We have set out a roadmap to develop a digital infrastructure system to provide the beneficiaries with smart healthcare services, and also formed strategic partnerships in the medical field to ensure meeting world-class health standards.”

The groundbreaking ceremony of Dhaman’s second hospital in Jahra coincides with the preparatory works of Dhaman’s primary healthcare centers in Farwaniya, Hawally and Dajeej, which are expected to start welcoming patients soon. This includes the implementation and transfer of residents from the current health ministry facilities to Dhaman.- Press release