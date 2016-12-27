DGCA stresses normal traffic at Kuwait airport

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said yesterday that traffic at Kuwait International Airport is going on normally. The DGCA’s Spokesman Mansour Al-Hashemi dismissed social media reports claiming that there was an air problem at Kuwait airport, urging everyone to check information before posting them.

But, he admitted that a local carrier’s plane only had to remain flying midair for a few minutes before landing due to bad weather conditions. Hashemi added in statements to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that it was a very normal thing and the plane then safely landed.

Earlier reports had indicated that a pilot ‘averted disaster’ when he steered his passenger plane back up after noticing that a plane was already in the runaway that he was given instructions from the Control Tower at Kuwait International Airport to use. The plane landed safely after the runaway was cleared, according to the original reports.