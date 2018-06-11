DGCA signs contract to develop navigation systems

KUWAIT: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) signed yesterday a contract worth KD 10.19 million ($33.6 million) with Dutch Deerns company for providing management and supervision services aimed at implementing a range of technical facilities at Kuwait International Airport. Under the five-year contract, the Dutch company will provide services to develop meteorology and navigation systems at Kuwait International Airport, and to update technical guidelines, DGCA Chairman Sheikh Salman Sabah Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah said in a statement.

It will also contribute to the development of navigational capabilities, especially after the addition of new runways and a control tower to boost air traffic capacity before the opening of the main airport (T2), he added. The contract was signed by Sheikh Salman Sabah Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, and Deerns CEO Jan Karel Mak. Founded in 1928, Deerns Company has many branches in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil and the United States.

RFID technology

Separately, Customs officials at Kuwait International Airport will employ RFID technology for the inspection of arrivals starting Thursday. RFID, or radio frequency identification, uses wireless electromagnetic frequencies to identify and track moving objects. Directorate General of Customs head Jamal Al-Jalawi said that a total four exits at the airport, which await travellers upon their arrival, will be equipped with the technology. One of the exits will be assigned to passengers who are without hand luggage, while those carrying luggage will leave the airport from the remaining three, he was quoted as saying in a statement. These exits will aim to ease arrival procedures for travellers and to ensure that their departure from the airport is not affected by any delay, suggested the official.

Meanwhile, he said that the State Minister for Housing and Services Jenan Bushehri recently carried an inspection tour of the airport. The visit was to review plans to renovate the airport and activate newly-adopted luggage inspection technology, which will protect the country from the trafficking of illegal substances.

Added value

Bushehri said that female inspectors would add quality manpower to the Directorate General of Customs’ operations. Women working as inspectors will compensate any possible shortage among inspection staff, Bushehri said in a statement during the visit. Bushehri commended keenness of Kuwait women in enrolling in difficult jobs, which used to be restricted for men. The Kuwaiti women, she added, were working side-by-side with their male colleagues. Jalawi said meanwhile that said recruiting of women to work as inspectors was crucially important. “Female inspectors demonstrated capabilities and efficiency, and have been carrying out major tasks that protect the country from the smuggling of dangerous materials,” he said.

Landline cut

In other news, the Ministry of State for Services Affairs announced on Sunday suspension of the programmed cutting system of telephone landlines for this month due to Eid Al-Fitr. Based on recommendations by minister Bushehri, there will be no cut of telephone landlines in June because of Eid Al-Fitr, expected Friday, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for Housing Affairs Bothaina Al-Subaie said in a press statement. The ministry took the move to share citizens and expats celebrations of Eid Al-Fitr, she added. Cutting service is very effective to push subscribers to pay telephone bills, she said, noting that warnings are sent a head of the move.

Meanwhile, Subaie congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as well as the Kuwaiti people on Eid Al-Fitr. – KUNA