DGCA signs baggage check contract

KUWAIT: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said yesterday it has signed a contract with a general trade and contracting company for implementing the automated baggage check system at Kuwait International Airport.

The system, which will be applied at second and third baggage weight areas and arrivals lounge at the airport, aims at upgrading the security level and streamlining passenger procedures, the DGCA said in a statement.

The project is also intended to supply, operate and maintain three explosive detectors with a capacity of 1,000 bags per hour each, it pointed out. The explosive detectors have been approved by US and EU civil aviation departments, the DGCA added. — KUNA