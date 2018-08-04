DGCA chief commends Terminal 4 as strong push to Kuwait Airways

New terminal allows Kuwait Airways to compete with regional carriers

KUWAIT: The newly launched passenger Terminal 4 of Kuwait International Airport would give a strong push to Kuwait’s main national air carrier, Kuwait Airways, said Chairman of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah. The new terminal would also enable the Kuwaiti airline to compete with other regional carriers, Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud said in a press statement released by Kuwait Airways on Friday, while launching the national airline’s Al-Mubarkiya Lounge of first and business class passengers at Terminal 4. He urged the staff of Kuwait Airways to work hard to offer high-quality services to passengers, boasting that the new terminal would further support and promote the company. Al-Mubarkiya Lounge has been magnificently designed and equipped in order to provide passengers with much convenience, he added.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Airways Board Chairman Yousef Al-Jassem said in a press statement that the launching of Al-Mubarkiya Lounge is just part of the new terminal’s facilities. It has been built with high efficiency and in a record time, he boasted, revealing that another lounge would be opened soon. The new terminal will start operating on August 8, Jassem pointed out. Al-Mubarkiya Lounge, which covers 426 square meters, has been provided with advanced technology equipment. The two-story facility contains 113 seats, 10 big TV screens, an integrated business center and a restaurant.

Hajj season

The preparations for the Hajj season will have new procedures to serve 9,000 pilgrims and to facilitate a smooth flow of passengers at Kuwait International Airport, said DCGA Director Engineer Yousef Al-Fouzan announced yesterday. The administration has put together an integrated plan to simplify the movement of pilgrims from Kuwait to Jeddah, Fouzan said. Special teams are formed around the clock at Kuwait International Airport to serve pilgrims and ease their travel procedures, adding that special counters were allocated in the passport hall to clear pilgrim’s procedures, he added.

Fouzan emphasized that Hajj campaigners should coordinate with Kuwait Airways, Jazeera Airways, Saudi Airlines and Saudi Flynas to finalize baggage-handling procedures and to issue boarding passes 24 hours before departure. He praised Ministry of Interior efforts in setting a plan to enable traffic leading to the airport and arrival of pilgrims to Kuwait International Airport. Fouzan also commended Kuwait International Airport, ministries of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Health, Kuwait General Administration of Customs (KGAC), Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD), airlines and companies providing land services.

The Saudi Directorate General of Passports had announced on Friday that 662,051 pilgrims had so far arrived to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj season. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the directorate indicated that the number of pilgrims arriving by air reached 647,087, by land 7,969, and by sea 6,995 pilgrims respectively. Hajj is one of the main pillars of the Islamic faith and believers are expected to make the pilgrimage to Makkah once in their lifetime if they were able mentally, physically and financially. – KUNA