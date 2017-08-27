Development of the islands part of Amir’s future vision

KUWAIT: Developing and exploiting Kuwait’s islands is one of the most important projects that coincides with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s vision to turn Kuwait into a financial and commercial center and activate the development plan (Kuwait 2035). Kuwait enjoys a distinctive geographical location and has strong international relations, which will help to establish a complete economic and multi-purpose free trade zone.

The project will be a significant economic and cultural destination of northern Kuwait and the Gulf area, and will support economy and boost regional and global competitiveness level. It will also concentrate on the uninhabited five main islands of Kuwait which represent five percent of the total area of the country, including Failaka, Warba, Maskan, Oaha and Bobyan, also part of the Silk Road Project.

Preliminary studies indicate that the project will attract foreign and global investments, provide thousands of job opportunities for youth who desire to work in non-government sector as well as strengthening the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the state of Kuwait. – KUNA