Detention center rules abide by human rights standards

Kuwait, Morocco okay judicial cooperation protocol implementation

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Interior Ministry has stressed that it is eager to uphold the rule of law at detention centers, with full respect for international human rights standards, an official said yesterday. The Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Criminal Justice Major General Khaled Al-Deen made the remarks after meeting the deputy head of the International Committee of the Red Cross’ (ICRC) regional delegation Ralph Wehbe, read a statement by the ministry. The Kuwaiti official pointed out that his country’s partnership with the ICRC has proven fruitful for both sides, saying that Kuwait is a proponent of a number of international human rights conventions and agreements. He went on to say that Kuwait has introduced various legislations that underline its commitment to human rights, including a regular report submitted to the UN in that regard.

Cooperation protocol

In another development, Kuwait and Morocco jointly signed a working program for the implementation of a protocol on judicial cooperation, during a Kuwaiti official’s visit to the North African country. The two-year program, which falls in line with the protocol signed in 2008, aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation on the exchange of expertise related to the training of judges, law clerks and judicial assistants. It also approves the co-organization of forums and the exchange of know-how in relation to judicial work, the issuance of annual public notices, authentication and information management. Kuwait’s Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Fahad Al-Afasi alongside Morocco’s Minister of Justice Mohamed Ojar signed the document on behalf of their respective countries. The Kuwaiti minister arrived in Marrakech on Sunday heading a delegation that attended an international conference on justice. – Agencies