Deputy FM, US delegation discuss Gulf row mediation

KUWAIT: During talks with Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah on Monday, a US official and retired US general reiterated support of Kuwait’s efforts to resolve the ongoing feud between Qatar and another four Arab countries.

Both Deputy Assistant State Secretary for Arab Gulf Affairs Tim Lenderking and retired US Marine Corps general and ex-CENTCOM Commander-in-Chief Anthony Zinni said the US would double its efforts in pursuit of the joint goal, read a Kuwaiti official statement.

The meeting, which was also attended by Assistant Foreign Minister for Jarallah’s office Ayham Al-Omar and US Ambassador Lawrence Silverman, also discussed bilateral relations along with regional and international developments.

Separately, Jarallah met yesterday with the ambassadors of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on relations between Kuwait and the bloc. During the meeting, which came on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN, the diplomats briefed the Kuwaiti official on ongoing preparations and arrangements for marking this event in late September. The meeting was attended by Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocols Ambassador Dhari Al-Ajran and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Deputy Foreign Minister’s Office Ambassador Ayham Al-Omar. – KUNA