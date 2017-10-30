Deported for fighting in Friday market

KUWAIT: Four Bangladeshis and an Egyptian were sent to Residency Affairs Detectives’ Department, where they were held pending deportation. The men were identified and arrested after a video clip showing them fighting at the Friday market went viral on social media. The Assistant Undersecretary for General Security Major General Ibrahim Al-Tarrah ordered to deport all five.

Domestic violence

A citizen hit his wife with an axe on the head and caused her a severe injury during a domestic fight. The woman was rushed to hospital and the husband was charged with attempted murder. – Translated from the Arabic press