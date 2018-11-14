Deportation for expats involved in Jleeb fights

KUWAIT: Hours after Farwaniya detectives arrested 16 Egyptians and Syrians following a fight, during which they threw stones at each other, Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt Gen Essam Al-Naham ordered the deportation of all those involved and placed them on the black list. A minor dispute took place between an Egyptian and a Syrian in Jleeb after the Syrian’s car hit the Egyptian’s car after he drove into a puddle. The Egyptian became angry and threw stones at the Syrian’s car, and a fight followed, during which friends of both motorists got involved and the fight became heated, so deterrent action was taken by authorities.

Landmine explosion

An Indian shepherd was rushed to Adan Hospital’s ICU after he was injured in a landmine explosion in Arifjan. Police and paramedics responded to a call and found the Indian badly injured. A security source said the mine is a leftover from the 1990-91 Iraqi Invasion.

Accident

A citizen was rushed to Adan Hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered when his vehicle flipped over on Fahaheel Expressway. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Anbaa