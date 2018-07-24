Departure notice required for expats’ indemnity

KUWAIT: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) reactivated a decision to not pay public sector expatriate employees their end of service indemnity until they submit proof of leaving the country, informed sources said. The commission told ministries and other state departments to send the names of expats whose contracts are terminated and who are supposed to receive their indemnities, the sources noted, adding that they should cancel their residencies that are under article 17 and submit a departure notice.

The commission will not expats whose services in government are terminated to transfer their residencies to the private sector, otherwise they will lose the indemnity, the sources said, adding that the commission will write to concerned authorities to stop the transfer from article 17 to other articles that allow them to work. But it kept the possibility open of having them leave the country, then return under other articles such as 18, which allows them to work in the private sector. The sources said this measure is part of an integrated plan to implement the replacement policy and reduce the number of expats in the public sector. – Al-Jarida