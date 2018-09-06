Demographic structure tops MPs’ priorities

KUWAIT: A number of lawmakers called for holding a special session at the beginning of the parliament’s next term to discuss the country’s demographic structure, saying that this issue is of ‘paramount importance’ in the list of priorities agreed upon by the legislative and executive authorities. “Yet the government is still taking the matter easy, and instead of reducing the number of incoming expatriates, particularly marginal labor, it is noted that the number is on the rise in frightening proportions, as figures show that during the first six months of this year, expats have increased by more than 50,000 persons,” the lawmakers said, according to sources familiar with their thinking.

If the request is approved, the session may be held in November, said the sources, adding that the social and health committee has a report that includes immediate and long term recommendations, which include not paying indemnity to the employee whose services are terminated from the public sector until he produces a paper from the interior ministry showing that he processed all his transactions to leave the country.

Meanwhile, MP Saleh Ashour is preparing a grilling motion against social affairs minister Hind Al-Sabeeh that tackles several issues including her failure to implement parliamentary recommendations to deal with the demographic structure, the sources noted.

By A Saleh