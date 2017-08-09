Deliveryman beaten for delayed order

KUWAIT: An Egyptian deliveryman accused a citizen of beating him in Nugra because his order was late. The citizen reportedly got angry when he was called back and told that his order would be delayed. Ten minutes later, he called the Egyptian and insulted him. When the order was delivered, the citizen got out of the car and punched the Egyptian in the face, then left without paying. The Egyptian lodged a complaint and police are investigating.

Domestic violence

A woman, 27, accused her brother of beating her. She submitted a medical report at Adan police station stating she sustained minor bruises.

Fight

A fight broke out between several adolescents in Sabah Al-Salem, injuring one of them in the process. A 16-year-old boy told police he was beaten by three unidentified persons. He said he was talking to another man when the three men got out of a nearby car and beat him. – Translated from the Arabic press