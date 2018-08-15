Delegation completes inspection of pilgrimage campaigns

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) announced yesterday that its delegation in Makkah completed their inspection of Kuwaiti pilgrimage campaigns and pilgrims’ safety. Head of the delegation Colonel Omar Al-Kanderi said in a statement that the delegation have insured that all the campaigns are meeting the requirements, and that this check is for the safety of the pilgrims and their possessions. “These safety checks will continue throughout the whole Hajj season until all pilgrims return home safely, and the delegation is working hand to hand with inspectors of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and the Ministry of Health to insure the Kuwaiti campaigns in Makkah,” the statement added. – KUNA