Degrees’ check delays ministry reshuffle

KUWAIT: The Health Ministry postponed a planned reshuffle of its officials and directors until October, until an examination of their degrees and make sure they are not fake is finished. The degrees’ revision committee headed by Ministry Undersecretary Dr Mustafa Redha checked the files of employees, particularly those who received degrees while working and not on scholarship, sources said. Meanwhile, Acting Health Ministry Undersecretary Dr Mohammad Al-Khashti ordered sending employees to work in Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Jaber Al-Ahmad hospital starting August 5th. On a different topic, Environment Public Authority said that algae that appeared in a muddy area and shown in video footage posted recently online does not constitute any hazard to the marine environment or beach goers.

House ownership

The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) finished preparing a legislative amendment to its law which allows Kuwaiti widows of martyrs to obtain a house ownership document signed with her name only, Minister of Hosing and Minister of Services Affairs Dr Jenan Boushehri said.

Female officers

The Education Ministry asked the Civil Service Commission to study a proposal to list the hiring of female Kuwaiti officers under the ministry’s budget, instead of hiring them through contracted companies. This process would help save time and protect employees’ payments, the ministry explained.

Slander

The Information and Data Prosecution Department at the Interior Ministry is investigating a complaint against an individual responsible for an app, as a female citizen filed a complaint in which she said that her name was mentioned on the app along with indecent expressions. The prosecution department said that the individual will questioned over charges of slander and encroaching on the victim’s privacy by placing her phone number in the app without her consent.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi