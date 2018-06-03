Defense Minister visits soldiers in Northern Kuwait

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Saturday visited Kuwaiti army units deployed in the north. During his visit, which was marked by a Ramadan breakfast meal with troops, the minister met with Assistant Commander of the Army Major General Mishal Al-Mutairi and other senior officers. Shortly after, the minister gave a speech on the occasion, conveying the greetings and appreciation of His Highness the Amir and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Their Highnesses the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. – KUNA