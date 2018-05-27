Defense Minister visits officers participating in ‘Restoration of Hope’

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah expressed his pride over the Kuwaiti army’s participation in a military operation in Saudi Arabia, saying it was a testament to the “camaraderie” the Gulf neighbors share. The Kuwaiti minister personally visited the officers on Saturday to exchange Ramadan greetings with them and convey well wishes on behalf of the Kuwaiti leadership, read a statement by the Kuwaiti defense ministry. He went on to wish the Kuwaiti military every success after their performance in operation ‘Restoration of Hope’, hailing their “fighting spirit and honorable sacrifices,” the statement said. Sheikh Nasser Al-Sabah was accompanied on his visit by the Kuwaiti army’s Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohammad Al-Khoder, in addition to other military officers, the statement added. Meanwhile, the statement pointed out that the Kuwaiti defense minister returned to Kuwait last night, where he was received by senior military officials. – KUNA