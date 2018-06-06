Defense Minister meets families of martyred service members

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah joined the families of the military martyrs at a function on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at the Army Officers Club on Tuesday evening.

The meeting is part of reaching out to the sons and families of the martyred service members who sacrificed their lives for the homeland, according to a statement by the moral guidance and public relations department of the Ministry of Defense. Sheikh Nasser expressed his best wishes for the attendees and the homeland under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – KUNA