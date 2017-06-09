Defense Minister inspects military base

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah took pride in the mission of the personnel of Mubarak Al-Kabir infantry base on Boubyan Island. The personnel play an important and honorable role in preserving the security of the country under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah – the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, he said. Sheikh Mohammad made the press remarks on Wednesday evening after an iftar banquet hosted by the commanders of the military base in his honor during his inspection tour of the base.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Infantry Force Major General Staff Sheikh Khaled Al-Sabah welcomed the visit of the minister, saying it added to the confidence of the personnel in their combat capabilities and level of preparedness. The banquet gathered Chief of the General Staff of Kuwait Army Lt.-Gen. Staff Mohammad Al-Khedr and Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Abdullah Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah as well as other senior officers. – KUNA