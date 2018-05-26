Defense Minister in Saudi to inspect Kuwait’s troops

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah travelled to Saudi Arabia yesterday to inspect the Kuwaiti troops in operation “Restoration of Hope.” Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad congratulated the troops on the advent of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations said in a press statement. The First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister is accompanied by Chief of the General Staff of Kuwait’s Army Lieutenant-General Mohammad Al-Khudher and a high-ranking military delegation. They were seen off by senior military commanders. – KUNA