Defense minister gifts rare object to Chinese museum

BEIJING: Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah gives a rare antique to the Poly Art Museum yesterday. — KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has given China’s Poly Art Museum a rare antique out of his own personal collection.

The Chinese museum received the exquisite object, which is believed to date back to a turbulent era in Chinese history – circa 422 to 771 BC – in a lavish ceremony yesterday, read a statement by the Kuwaiti Embassy in Beijing.

The antique, which belongs to HH the Amir’s envoy, resembles a phoenix, which in Chinese mythology is a sacred bird that symbolizes resurrection, the statement revealed, emphasizing “recent progress” in Kuwait’s ties with the world’s most populous nation. – KUNA