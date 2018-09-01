Defense minister: full medical care for military personnel

Amir expresses grief over cadets’ deaths

Sheikh Nasser promises ‘immediate action’ after cadets’ deaths

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed on Friday that no effort would be spared for providing all medical facilities and care for the military personnel. The minister was addressing a group of non-commissioned officers’ families at the Armed Forces Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital, while visiting their sons there.

Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad has assured the families that he considers their sons as his own, wishing them quick recovery so they may resume their studies and serve the dear homeland, says a Ministry of Defense statement. Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad visited the hospital today to check on condition of the non-commissioned officers Abulwahab Al-Ghannam and Saeed Al-Hajeri from Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy.

The statement said the minister was briefed about all medical procedures that have been taken to treat each one since admission. He proceeded to Al-Sabah Hospital to inquire about the non-commissioned officers, Hamad Al-Mutairi and Khaled Al-Bassam. He was also informed in details about their condition and treatment given to them.

‘Immediate action’

Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad had called for “decisive and effective measures” in response to the death of two Kuwaiti cadets. The Kuwaiti defense minister’s comments came after he presided over a meeting involving the military defense council, according to a statement by the defense ministry. He expressed his “grave concern” over the tragic incident, saying that the officials who were referred for investigation in connection with the deaths of Hadib Al-Swarij and Falih Al-Azmi will be indefinitely suspended until investigations are complete. Sheikh Nasser urged senior military officials to make sure that all officers, regardless of rank, are safe and well looked after in training camps and military academies. The statement revealed that the military defense council has clarified to the minister the details behind the unfortunate incident. Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti military’s Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Mohammad Al-Khader has said that he would oversee the formation of a committee tasked with determining if the cadets’ deaths might have been caused by negligence. The Kuwaiti army has launched an “impartial and transparent probe” in conjunction with the health ministry into the circumstances surrounding the officers’ deaths.

Minister leads wave of mourners

Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad and masses of mourners held a funeral Thursday for the two student officers. Sheikh Nasser expressed his deepest condolences, asking Almighty Allah to bestow his mercy upon the deceased. The funeral was attended by Chief of Staff Lt Gen Khader, Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Abdullah Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah and several army leaders, Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations of Defense Ministry said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah extended his deepest condolences on Thursday over the death of the two Kuwaiti officer trainees. His Highness the Kuwaiti leader expressed his “deepest sympathies” in a cable he sent to the families of the late cadets, saying he was distraught over the tragic loss. His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar messages to the families of the fallen soldiers. – KUNA