Defense minister discusses cooperation with US envoy

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed yesterday means of mutual cooperation with Ambassador of the United States Lawrence Silverman, accompanied by the military attache to Kuwait, at the National Assembly. Sheikh Nasser said in a statement that the Kuwaiti and American sides discussed issues of mutual interest and means to develop and enhance them. He praised the deep-rooted ties between both friendly nations. – KUNA