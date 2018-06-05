Defense Minister commends Mubarak Al-Abdullah College

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has expressed pride that Mubarak Al-Abdullah College of Joint Command and Staff had become in parallel with the world’s top military colleges. In a ceremony held Monday to celebrate the graduation of the 22nd batch of the commanding and staff training course, Sheikh Nasser said he was delighted to see that most lecturers at this prestigious military institution were Kuwaiti, the army said in a press statement.

He thanked the United Kingdom for its support which helped Mubarak Al-Abdullah College reach this remarkable success. He cited the participation of a large number of officers from sisterly and friendly countries as a clear proof on the world-class level of its military education and training. He wished the graduates more success in their practical and personal lives.

Meanwhile, the commander of Mubarak Al-Abdullah College for the Joint Command and Staff, Rear Admiral Abdullah Dashti welcomed the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and other distinguished guests. Dashti noted that the studying joint command and staff was one of the most important qualifications for officers. Later, Sheikh Nasser distributed graduation certificates and awards to graduates and honored the outstanding performers. – KUNA