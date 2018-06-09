Defense Minister attends anti-IS talks at NATO HQ

BRUSSELS: Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah attended counter Islamic State coalition defense ministers’ talks at the NATO headquarters on Friday. Kuwait’s participation comes to ensure its commitment to the global efforts aimed at tackling terrorism and ensuring global security and stability under the directions of the Kuwaiti leadership, mentioned a statement.

The Defense minister presented an explanatory report outlining Kuwait’s role within the coalition in providing humanitarian support to nations affected by terrorist groups. The meeting is aimed at reviewing ongoing plans made in relation to the ever-changing situations and most recent occurrences worldwide and to ensure that these plans are successfully implemented.

This particularly comes after the victories made by the coalition in its military campaign against the group, which have led to a significant loss in its numbers due to the success of cooperative global efforts. US Defense Secretary James Mattis praised Kuwait’s role in hosting the recently-held Iraqi reconstruction international donors’ conference. Attending ministers also agreed to an ‘ideology’ aimed at fighting terrorist and fundamentalist thought amid steps to limit the threat worldwide.

Sheikh Nasser also met in Brussels Friday with Qatari Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr Khaled Al-Attiyah. The two men discussed military cooperation between the two countries as well as issues of mutual interest. Sheikh Nasser also met with Mattis and means of cementing military collaboration between Kuwait and Washington. Sheikh Nasser met with British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson in Brussels today, and discussed military issues of mutual interest.

The Kuwaiti senior official also met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and discussed cooperation between the two sides. Sheikh Nasser said in a statement later the meetings were part of collective military cooperation and coordination to achieve common objectives.

Defense cooperation

On Thursday, Sheikh Nasser received Saudi military delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defense Mohammad Al-Ayesh. The meeting, held on the fringe of the meeting of the defense ministers of the state parties to the global coalition against the so-called Islamic State (IS) in Belgium, reviewed the defense cooperation and issues of common concern. Sheikh Nasser expressed desire to further cement the relations between the two sisterly countries, according to a statement by the moral guidance and public relations dept. of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense. The meeting gathered Kuwait Ambassador to Belgium Jassem Al-Bedeiwi, Saudi Ambassador to Belgium Abdulrahman Al-Ahmad and Saudi Chief of General Staff General Fayyadh Al-Roweili as well as members of the Kuwaiti delegation to the ministerial meeting. – KUNA