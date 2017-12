Dec 31, Jan 1 official holidays

KUWAIT: The Cabinet announced yesterday that next Sunday and Monday – Dec 31, 2017 and Jan 1, 2018 – will be official holidays. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh told KUNA that ministries as well as state institutions and authorities will be off due to New Year celebrations. During its weekly meeting, the Cabinet decided that work will resume on Jan 2, 2018, affirmed Saleh.