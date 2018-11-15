Dear Readers – Many roads around Kuwait have been closed due to flooding

Highways:

* King Fahd entrance to Mishref Bridge

* King Fahd exit Mishref bridge towards Ahmadi

*King Fahd entrance of Sanater bridge towards Ahmadi

* King Fahd bridge Ahmadi governorate in the direction of Nuwaisib * King Fahd entrance to Adan hospital bridge towards Ahmadi * Ghazali 4th Ring underpass in both directions * King Fahd entrance of the city of Sabah Al-Ahmad towards Nuwaisib * Seventh ring in both directions * Mangaf underpass in both directions

* The sixth ring opposite Jaber Stadium in both directions

* King Faisal 6th ring road towards the city

*King Faisal entrance 5th ring towards the airport

Capital:

* Al-Jahra road from Al-Ghazali to the City Center roundabout in both directions

* Gamal Abdel Nasser road towards the second Ring Road

Hawalli:

* Intersection of the third with Cairo Street

* Salmiya Junction of Salam

Farwaniya:

* Intersection of Mohammed Al-Qasim with Walid Al-Hasar

* Exit UN nations roundabout towards Salmiya * intersection of the sixth & seventh roads heading to kabd

Ahmadi: * Coastline from the intersection of Othman to Kuwait Magic Circle * roundabout Mangaf * Intersection of Fahaheel Club

* South of the Assabahiyah intersection * Al-Hamlan roundabout * Al-Badawiya Roundabout

Al-Jahra:

* Sixth ring parallel to Saad Al-Abdullah in both directions

*Ajian intersection towards the united nations roundabout.

*Bridge between Jaber Al-Ahmad and Saad Al-Abdullah in both directions

Mubarak Al-Kabir:

* Route 209, right of Jabir Al-Ali

* Road 208 entrance 91 st

* Route 250 towards 209

* Subhan right of the military hospital * Road 209 exit Mubarak al-Kabeer

Interior Ministry calls on all residents to stay at home except for the utmost necessity in the current period so that the concerned authorities can withdraw the water and open the way and we hope to cooperate with security.

