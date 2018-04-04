Dear expats…what’s awaiting you next?

Good morning my honorable brothers and sisters. In this article I would like to shed some light on the recent decision on imposing taxes on expats’ remittances. Who are the expats? They are our brothers and sisters who have left their homes in search for better living conditions and are in dire need of even a single fils. They are here to help Kuwait prosper and assist in its welfare.

The recent decision to impose taxes on remittances of expats has shocked everyone, especially those concerned primarily, and citizens who really care about the presence of our dear expatriate brothers and sisters. Expats have been in Kuwait and among us Kuwaitis since the ’40s, and things have been well with no complaints whatsoever, as they get their salaries and send them to their loved ones back home. Their salaries are not that much to be deducted or levied tariffs.

Maybe on those expats in senior positions who make thousands, it may be logical to impose some taxes, but to include all segments and especially those who make very little amounts, they will really feel the difference and will be impacted in the long run. My advice to the authorities behind such a decision is to rethink and only apply it on those who make thousands of dinars every month, who will not be affected, while low-income workers will feel the pinch.

My second issue is the reckless and maniac street skidding by irresponsible drivers who put their lives and that of others in danger while celebrating weddings of family members. The other day in Qusour, crowds were watching reckless drivers showing off in their old sport cars while blocking the main road adjacent to mosques, schools and supermarkets, hindering anyone from trying to reach their homes or destinations. They threatened anyone from approaching them till their evil and sick demonstration was over.

The police showed up and could not do anything but to watch this silly and ridiculous film whose superstars are young, irresponsible and spoiled kids who impose an extra burden on their parents, who have to put up with their wayward skills represented in the burning of tires, wasting money and damaging state properties. Once they are done, their cars are confiscated, and then with a single phone call by an MP, the car is released instead of being scrapped.

Respect Allah’s bounties and look right and left and see those people who have no shelter, water, decent living conditions or a little hard piece of bread, while we are lavished here with Allah’s bounties, which must be appreciated. Allah will punish those who do not appreciate his wealth. So be careful and be thankful always, otherwise expect punishment from Allah Almighty.

By Talal Al-Ghannam

Local@kuwaittimes.net