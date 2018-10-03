DCGA warns against the use of new drug ‘Koudry’

KUWAIT: The Drugs Control General Department warned against a new type of drug hitting the streets. It is known among users as “koudry” and is supposed to be stronger than hashish. The word “koudry” is related to a piece of cloth or leather normally used for cleaning cars and furniture. This is considered to be a very dangerous drug.

A security source said DCGD men learned about a citizen possessing drugs for use and trading, during his arrest they found 10 pieces of “koudry” on his person, which after testing was confirmed to be the drug in question. The suspect said he bought it in Turkey and told customs officers it was for cleaning. He said he mixes it with nicotine to increase its effect, and that he sells each piece for KD 400. Certain procedures have been taken to prevent the spread of this drug. In related news, statistics by criminal security showed that 515 kg drugs, 624,694 psychoactive tablets and 27,495 liquor bottles were confiscated during the period from July 1st until Sept 30.

Muggers arrested

Police arrested two citizens accused of mugging expats in Ahmadi, one of them is wanted on three separate theft cases. Police spotted a car in a pitch-dark area and when they approached the vehicle, they found the wanted criminals inside. When their IDs were checked, one was found wanted for prior criminal charges. Both eventually confessed to be involved in many thefts including breaking into cars as well as mugging expats.

Suspicious suicide

Jahra prosecutor ordered the body of a Nepalese woman be sent to the coroner to determine the cause of death and make sure there is no foul play in what is considered to be a suicide. Authorities are suspicious about her sponsor because according to reports, the maid didn’t show any signs that indicated she wanted to take her own life. She was 33 year old. – Al-Anbaa, Al-Rai