Daughter beats mom

KUWAIT: An elderly Kuwaiti woman accused her daughter of beating her. The mother, who refused to submit a medical report, said she had a dispute with her daughter because of her relationship with an ill-mannered man. The girl’s aunt said the beating took place when the girl was told she couldn’t marry that man, then she left the house.

KD 500 stolen

Hawally detectives are investigating an Egyptian’s claims that an unidentified person stole KD 500 from his bank account although his ATM card was with him. The Egyptian told Jabriya police that someone stole the money through an ATM machine although the ATM card was with him and he did not give his PIN to anyone.

Dead body found

The body of an Asian woman was recovered by the coroner after it was found hanging from a tree in a Farwaniya park. Police received a call from an Egyptian and went to the scene, but did not find any ID on her.